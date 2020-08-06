The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School.

ADA3714: St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School

PDF, 193KB, 7 pages

Decision reference: ADA3714

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – upheld

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Wigan Council

Admission authority: governing board

Published 6 August 2020