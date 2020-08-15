Regarding Ofqual's earlier statement of 15 August 2020.

Earlier today we published information about mock exam results in appeals. This policy is being reviewed by the Ofqual Board and further information will be published in due course.

Advertisement

Academy announces engineering awards for transformative work during the COVID-19 pandemic
Resources
Engineeringâ€™s â€˜COVID 19â€™ - exceptional individuals and teams of
Government campaign launches to get children â€˜back to school safelyâ€™
Resources
Tomorrow (Monday 17 August) the government launches its #backtoschools
Exam appeals: The Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP writes to all headteachers and college principals
Resources
Minister of State for School Standards Nick Gibb writes to all headtea

Published 15 August 2020