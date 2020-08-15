Minister of State for School Standards Nick Gibb writes to all headteachers and college principals about A and AS level and GCSE results.

Documents

Letter from Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP to all headteachers and college principals

PDF, 125KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Minister of State for School Standards Nick Gibb writes to all headteachers and college principals about A and AS level and GCSE results. The letter also includes information about the appeals process in England.

Advertisement

Academy announces engineering awards for transformative work during the COVID-19 pandemic
Resources
Engineeringâ€™s â€˜COVID 19â€™ - exceptional individuals and teams of
Statement on our earlier announcement, 15 August 2020
Resources
Regarding Ofqual's earlier statement of 15 August 2020.Earlier today w
Government campaign launches to get children â€˜back to school safelyâ€™
Resources
Tomorrow (Monday 17 August) the government launches its #backtoschools

Published 15 August 2020