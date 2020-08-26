GCSE, AS and A level grades in England - summary guidance on appeals, malpractice and maladministration complaints.

Summary guidance on appeals, malpractice and maladministration complaints for GCSE, AS and A level grades in England.

This guidance provides a summary of the information on appeals, malpractice and maladministration complaints that we have previously published.

Published 26 August 2020