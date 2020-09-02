Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 2 September 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 2 September 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 2 September 2020

HTML

Details

Items for further education

Actionsubcontracting declarations (including nil returns) – final deadline for providers who missed 31 August deadline
Informationindependent training providers (ITP) financial forecasts
Informationclaims for 16 to 19 Bursary Fund for students in defined vulnerable groups
Informationincentive payment for hiring new apprentices - applications go live
InformationNational Apprenticeship Awards 2020 open for entries

Items for academies

InformationAcademies Financial Handbook 2020 digital version published
Your feedbackfinance networking events survey

Items for local authorities

Informationupdated consistent financial reporting (CFR) framework 2020 to 2021
InformationThe School Information (England) Regulations 2020
Published 2 September 2020
Last updated 2 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have published ESFA Update: 2 September 2020.

  2. First published.

    Risk protection arrangement (RPA) summary provisioning analysis
    Resources
    Summary risk provisioning analysis for the Department for Education.Do
    Written statement from Chair of Ofqual to the Education Select Committee
    Resources
    Statement on this yearâ€™s GCSE, AS, A level, extended project and adv
    Project skills development in the spotlight
    Resources
    Sellafield Ltd's top-rated programmes for developing the project manag