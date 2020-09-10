Guidance for higher education providers in England on when and how to reopen their campuses and buildings.

Documents

Higher education: reopening buildings and campuses

HTML

Higher education coronavirus (COVID-19) NHS Test and Trace handbook

PDF, 199KB, 10 pages

Details

This guidance is for:

  • higher education providers
  • partner organisations
Published 3 June 2020
Last updated 10 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated HE provider guidance and added Higher Education coronavirus (COVID19) NHS Test and Trace handbook.

  2. Performing arts, transport and international students and self-isolation sections updated.

  3. Updates on social distancing, demographic, library, social gathering, performing arts and student accommodation guidance.

  4. Updated 'Staff and student wellbeing' section.

  5. First published.

    Reducing bureaucratic burden: higher education
    Resources
    The government's plans achieve significant reductions in bureaucracy f
    Updated guidance for universities ahead of reopening
    Resources
    The Government has updated guidance to help universities reopen buildi
    Quality practitioner
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: Understand the organisations operating environment an