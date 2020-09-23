Accessibility statement for The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual)

Documents

Accessibility statement for The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual)

HTML

Details

This statement applies to www.gov.uk/government/organisations/ofqual and to other websites and online services managed by Ofqual.

Closed organisation: National College for Teaching and Leadership
Resources
National College for Teaching and LeadershipNational College for Teach
Direction: Nardeep Sharma barred from managing independent schools
Resources
A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Nardeep Sharma s
Applications for the UK Governmentâ€™s Chevening Scholarships open 3 September 2020
Resources
Englishà¹„à¸—à¸¢Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in th

Published 23 September 2020