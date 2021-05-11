Temporary provider guidance for use during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic only. This includes Job Entry Targeted Support (JETS) guidance
Documents
COVID-19 Chapter 1: Introduction and overview
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 2: Participant identification, eligibility and referral
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 2: Annex 1 Identification of candidates with Autistic Spectrum Conditions
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 3: Acknowledging referrals, initial participant engagement and registering a start
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 3b: (for WHP JETS) Acknowledging referrals, initial participant engagement and registering a start
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 4: Action planning
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 5a: Mandation to activity attracting a low or lower level sanction
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 5b: Mandation to activity attracting a higher level sanction
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 6: Working with participants with complex needs or additional support requirements
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 7: Entitlement doubt
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 8: Raising a compliance doubt for LTU participants
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 9: Re-compliance and reviewing a sanction
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 10: Change of circumstances and notifications
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 11: Programme completers and early exits
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 12: Participants complaints
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 13: Funding model
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 14: Validation
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 15: Data sharing between DWP and providers
HTML
COVID-19 Chapter 16: Performance management, assurance and compliance monitoring
HTML
Self-referral process: Subject to signing of CV04
HTML
Provider referral form WHPS01 (for use in England only)
PDF, 256KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Provider referral form WHPS01 (English language version to be used in Wales only)
PDF, 160KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Provider referral form WHPS01 (Welsh language version to be used in Wales only)
PDF, 159KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
Due to measures and restrictions imposed during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some elements of the Work and Health Programme (WHP) have changed.
Procedures and guidance will return to pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) versions as these changes are revised or revoked.
A full version of the original Work and Health Programme guidance is available for reference only.
Last updated 11 May 2021 + show all updates
Edited chapter 3 - provides clarification of the eligibility criteria from 1 January 2021 for EEA nationals already in the UK. Edited chapter 3 and 3b - added clarification that the ESF1420m form (Initial) form must be correct and gender identity should be recorded. Edited chapter 13 - provides further clarification SEISS grant and furloughed employed customers. Edited chapter 14 - provides further clarification on how DWP will track Participant earnings for The Work and Health Programme (WHP core).
Edited chapter 10 - provides clarification on alternative provision process and the actions/timescales associated with the process. Edited chapter 11 - provides clarification of the actions to undertake prior to emailing or posting an Exit Report to a Participant.
Revised versions of chapters 1, 2 and the chapter 3b for Work and Health Programme (WHP) Job Entry Targeted Support (JETS). Changes have made the following clearer: 1) WHP JETS eligibility criteria, 2) Jobcentre Plus and provider responsibilities about the identification of eligible Participants for the WHP JETS provision, and 3) gathering the relevant evidence to meet European Social Fund (ESF) audit requirements. Updates to chapter 3b also clarify mandation processes about the notification of DNA to DWP through form UC194, and updated the number of days to register a start.
Revised version of chapter 16 - changes have been made throughout the chapter to formatting and wording. Particular attention should be given to the 'Customer Service Standards – WHP Core table' and 'Provider assurance team' sections. These have been updated.
Revised versions of chapters 1, 2, 3, 3b, 4, 6 10 and 11 - changes made throughout to formatting and wording. Particular attention should be given to Chapters 3b and11 which provide clarification of processes, following feedback from providers.
Revised guidance - now includes Job Entry Targeted Support (JETS) guidance.
Updated versions of the provider referral form WHPS01 (English and Welsh versions).
Added updated version of the provider referral form WHPS01 (English and Welsh versions).
Added updated version of 'Provider referral form WHPS01 (for use in Wales only)'.
Added updated version of the English and Welsh WHPS01 form.
Replaced chapter 16 with updated COVID-19-specific guidance.
First published.