Guidance on the roles and duties of governing boards, and advice on the skills, knowledge and behaviours they need to be effective.

Documents

Governance handbook

Ref: DFE-00022-2017PDF, 1.05MB, 160 pages

Competency framework for governance

Ref: DFE-00021-2017PDF, 676KB, 27 pages

Clerking competency framework

Ref: DFE-00140-2017PDF, 297KB, 15 pages

Details

These guides are for:

  • governing boards in local-authority-maintained schools
  • boards of trustees in academies
  • others involved in school governance, such as sponsors, foundations and dioceses
  • organisations that help governing boards be more effective, such as governance training providers
  • anyone providing clerking services to a governing board

The ‘Governance handbook’ explains:

  • governing boards’ roles and functions
  • their legal duties
  • where they can find support
  • the main features of effective governance

The ‘Competency framework for governance’ sets out the knowledge, skills and behaviours that school and academy governing boards need to be effective.

The ‘Competency framework for clerking sets out the knowledge, skills and behaviours required to provide professional clerking to school and academy governing boards.

The ‘Statutory policies for schools’ page outlines the policies and other documents school governing boards are legally required to have.

Published 26 November 2015
Last updated 8 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the governance handbook.

  2. Updated 'Governance handbook'.

  3. Added 'Clerking competency framework'.

  4. Added the ‘Competency framework for governance’. Also updated the ‘Governance handbook’ - the January 2017 version is structured around the 6 main features of effective governance.

  5. First published.

    Whitecross Hereford High School
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission referral decision about Whitecro
    Letter from Baroness Berridge to academy trust members
    Resources
    Baroness Berridge has written to all academy trust members to highligh
    Governance structures and roles
    Resources
    An explanation of how governing boards of maintained schools and acade