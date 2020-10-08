Apprenticeship starts covering the provisional full 2019 to 2020 academic year and the latest number of apprenticeship service commitments.

Apprenticeships and traineeships main text: October 2020 update

PDF, 291KB, 15 pages

Apprenticeship and levy statistics: October 2020 main tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 78.3KB

Apprenticeship and levy statistics: October 2020 main tables

ODS, 53.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Vacancies and adverts posted on the Find An Apprenticeship website, by level, from June 2018 to August 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 34.8KB

Vacancies and adverts posted on the Find An Apprenticeship website, by level, from June 2018 to August 2020

ODS, 23.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Apprenticeship and traineeships: October 2020 metadata for underlying data files

PDF, 111KB, 2 pages

Unrounded raw data set (framework, standard, SSA, level, age): August 2014 to July 2020, reported to date

View onlineDownload CSV 11.7MB

List of supplementary files published during the 2019 to 2020 academic year: October 2020 update

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 58.1KB

Apprenticeship and traineeships: October 2020 pre-release access list

HTML

Due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, we replaced the planned further in-year statistics from the apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020 release onwards. We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide releases with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the pandemic.

We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available. Please see the main text document for more information on the replacement to publications.

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to tell us about your key data needs. We'd particularly like to know how often you need data and how you'd like it broken down. For example, by age, level and individual framework or standard.

Read statistics at DfE to find out about any changes.

This release is an update to the apprenticeship and traineeships: August 2020 statistics publication and is a repurposed transitionary approach during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. See apprenticeships and traineeships: main text - August 2020 update, for more information.

We have updated official statistics within the publication to provide:

  • the latest monthly apprenticeship starts covering the provisional, full 2019 to 2020 academic year.
  • the latest number of apprenticeship service commitments.

For commentary and statistics relating specifically to the latest full academic year (2018 to 2019), see further education and skills: November 2019.

We may amend the content and timing of these statistics depending on user feedback and data reporting.

For further information about this publication or to provide feedback, please contact:

Further education statistical dissemination team

Matthew Rolfe
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ

Email FEThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 8 October 2020