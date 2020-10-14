Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Items for further education

Informationcompleting the FE education setting status form webinar – Thursday 15 October at 3:15pm
Remindersubmit your final 2019 to 2020 ILR
Informationcoronavirus testing kits for further education providers
Informationthe Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2020 live broadcast - register now
Information19 to 24 traineeship procurement opportunity for existing and new providers
InformationFunctional Skills Qualifications (FSQs) legacy end dates
Informationeligibility for calculated results – clarified guidance
InformationLevel 2 Apprenticeships Functional Skills requirements
Informationfunding claims 2019 to 2020 – final claim
Informationfunding to local transport authorities
Informationgrants to reduce carbon emissions, save energy and reduce bills

Items for academies

Informationfunding claims 2019 to 2020 – final claim
Informationguidance on submitting your audited financial statements for 2019 to 2020
Informationguidance for schools and academy trusts on governance structures and roles
InformationSchool Admissions Code consultation closing date
Informationupdated good estate management for schools (GEMS) guidance
InformationAcademic Mentor Programme
Informationgrants to reduce carbon emissions, save energy and reduce bills

Items for local authorities

Reminderlocal authorities to submit grant return and use of funds statement by 31 October 2020
Informationfunding claims 2019 to 2020 – final claim
Informationguidance for schools and academy trusts on governance structures and roles
Informationupdated good estate management for schools (GEMS) guidance
InformationAcademic Mentor Programme
Informationgrants to reduce carbon emissions, save energy and reduce bills
