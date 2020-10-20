Outcome of September 2020 meeting. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 3367214

Teacher’s date of birth: 21 March 1985

Location teacher worked: Greater Manchester, North West England

Date of professional conduct panel: 25 September 2020

Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr David Hewitt formerly employed in Greater Manchester, North West England. The proceedings were held virtually on 25 September 2020.

Published 20 October 2020