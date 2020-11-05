Conditions and requirements, and corresponding guidance, applying to GCSE qualifications being awarded in 2021.

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Ancient History (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/15PDF, 353KB, 14 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Art and Design (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/16PDF, 347KB, 21 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Astronomy (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/17PDF, 498KB, 30 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Citizenship Studies (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/18PDF, 436KB, 20 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Combined Science (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/19PDF, 1.01MB, 61 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Computer Science (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/20PDF, 306KB, 17 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Dance (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/21PDF, 336KB, 19 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Design and Technology (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/22PDF, 468KB, 26 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Drama (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/23PDF, 372KB, 21 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Engineering (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/24PDF, 505KB, 22 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for English Language and Certificate Requirements (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/25PDF, 357KB, 25 pages

GCSE Subject Level Guidance for English Language (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/37PDF, 322KB, 17 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for English Literature (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/26PDF, 308KB, 17 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Film Studies (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/27PDF, 362KB, 19 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Food Preparation and Nutrition (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/28PDF, 359KB, 23 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Geography (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/29PDF, 326KB, 21 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Geology (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/30PDF, 366KB, 22 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for History (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/31PDF, 318KB, 15 pages

GCSE Subject Level Guidance for History (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/38PDF, 255KB, 11 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Media Studies (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/32PDF, 360KB, 20 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Modern Foreign Languages and Certificate Requirements (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/33PDF, 550KB, 49 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Music (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/34PDF, 338KB, 20 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Physical Education (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/35PDF, 733KB, 28 pages

GCSE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Single Science (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/36PDF, 1.04MB, 71 pages

The conditions and requrements on this page apply only in respect of GCSEs being awarded in 2021. Awarding organisations must also comply with:* our General Conditions of Recognition, which apply to all awarding organisations and qualifications* our GCSE qualification-level conditions and requirements* all relevant regulatory documents

Published 5 November 2020