Outcome of October 2020 meeting. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

Documents

No order made: Mr Malcolm Smith

PDF, 148KB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Location teacher worked: Yorkshire, North of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 1 October, 12 October and 19 October 2020

Outcome type: No order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Malcolm Smith formerly employed in Yorkshire, North of England. The proceedings were held Virtually on 1 October, 12 October and 19 October 2020.

Children in need census 2021 to 2022: specification
Resources
Specification and validation rules for local authorities and software
London Nautical School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about London
Financial management and governance review: Tower Hamlets Enterprise Academy Ltd
Resources
A review of financial management and governance at Tower Hamlets Enter

Published 6 November 2020