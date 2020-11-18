Research on the causes of downward social mobility, its impact and the differences between voluntary and involuntary downward social mobility.

Changing gears: understanding downward social mobility

Technical annex: qualitative analysis of downward mobility

The Social Mobility Commission has not made direct recommendations following publication of this research. Further information about the Commission’s views on downward social mobility are available in this press release.

Published 18 November 2020