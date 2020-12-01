Social care data to accompany the Ofsted Annual Report 2019/20.

Children's social care data for the Ofsted Annual report 2019/2020

LA level data as at 31 August 2020

LA level in year 2019 to 2020

Provider level as at 31 August 2020

Provider level data in year 2019 to 2020

Provider places data as at 31 August 2020

This data contains:

  • local authorities and their most recent inspection, at 31 August 2020
  • local authorities and their inspections between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their inspections between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their most recent inspection, at 31 August 2020
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their number of places, at 31 August 2020

Read the 2019/2020 Annual report.

Published 1 December 2020