ESFA Update further education: 2 December 2020

ESFA Update academies: 2 December 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 2 December 2020

Items for further education

Remindernew providers applying for the industry placements - Capacity and Delivery Fund (CDF) from the 2021 to 2022 academic year
ReminderR04 individualised learner record (ILR) data return
Informationfinance record for colleges
Informationupdated version of the college accounts direction
Informationupdate to the published high needs student and pupil numbers for 2019 to 2020
Remindercollege board reviews
Informationintroducing ‘Analyse FE Data (AFED)’, a new tool to see your data post-ILR submission

Items for academies

Remindernew providers applying for the industry placements - Capacity and Delivery Fund (CDF) from the 2021 to 2022 academic year
ReminderR04 individualised learner record (ILR) data return
Informationupdate to the published high needs student and pupil numbers for 2019 to 2020
Published 2 December 2020