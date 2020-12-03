Provisional recruitment to initial teacher training (ITT) programmes in England in the academic year 2020 to 2021.

Documents

Initial teacher training: trainee number census 2020 to 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/initial-teacher-training-census/2020-21

Details

This publication provides information on recruitment to initial teacher training (ITT) programmes by training route and subject.

The publication includes statistics on the number of entrants to ITT and their:

  • gender
  • age
  • declared ethnicity
  • declared disability
  • entry qualifications
  • nationality

It also includes statistics on early years ITT.

Ofsted: phased return to inspections
Resources
Ofstedâ€™s return to inspection in 2021 will happen in phases, with no
Multiplication tables check: IT guidance
Resources
This guidance is to help schools prepare to administer the optional mu
News story: 2021 exam plans welcome - but don't forget less privileged pupils
Resources
Plans for generous grading for 2021 exams are welcome, but the governm

Published 3 December 2020