England's Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study 2019 results, with an international comparison of performance of pupils in years 5 and 9.

Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2019: national report for England

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-214-4, DFE-RR1086PDF, 5.95MB, 263 pages

The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) is a survey of the educational achievement of pupils in years 5 and 9 organised by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA).

The report provides analysis of the TIMSS 2019 findings for England and compares England’s performance to performance in other participating countries.

Published 8 December 2020