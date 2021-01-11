Daniel Muijs, Ofsted’s Deputy Director, Research and Evaluation, shares some remote learning tips, based on research and visits to schools and colleges.

What's working well in remote education

This guidance draws on findings from Ofsted’s interim visits, as well as wider sources. It sets out some common myths about remote education and counters them with evidence-based pointers. The guide has been designed to help schools and colleges deal with some of the difficulties and challenges they face under current circumstances.

Published 11 January 2021