ESFA Update further education: 27 January 2021

ESFA Update academies: 27 January 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 27 January 2021

Details

Items for further education

ArticleTitle
Actionnew subcontractor declaration window open, including nil returns
Remindermid-year funding claims for 2020 to 2021
Reminder16 to 19 tuition fund statement
InformationFurther Education Capital Transformation fund now open
Informationupdates to key ESFA funding rules and rates guidance
Informationupdate on the Get Help with Technology programme
Informationcollege financial dashboards now live
Information16 to 18 in-year growth process
Informationfind an end-point assessment organisation

Items for academies

ArticleTitle
Reminder16 to 19 tuition fund statement
Informationtools and information from the Family Justice Young People’s Board

Items for local authorities

ArticleTitle
Remindermid-year funding claims for 2020 to 2021
Reminder16 to 19 tuition fund statement
InformationFurther Education Capital Transformation fund now open
Information16 to 18 in-year growth process
Informationtools and information from the Family Justice Young People’s Board
Published 27 January 2021