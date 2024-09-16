Apprentify Group Invests in Employee Talent with Melissa Hull Appointed as Head of Academies 

Further education and apprenticeships organisation Apprentify Group has announced the appointment of Melissa Hull as the new Head of Academies to further their commitment to investing in employee talent and ensuring the highest standards of training.

Melissa has over two decades of experience in professional learning and skills development. She began as a Trainee Graduate at sales development provider Pareto and went on to lead the UK franchise teams and establish the company’s Apprenticeships department. As a Trainer, she has helped shape many careers through tailored training and continued in professional development in her most recent role as Learning and Development (L&D) Manager at Manchester-based recruitment firm V7. There, she was responsible for managing the onboarding and upskilling of employees.

As Head of Academies at Apprentify Group, Melissa will play a pivotal role in finding, recruiting, and onboarding new talent. Her responsibilities include mentoring new recruits in go to market techniques, empowering them to effectively communicate the Group’s services to prospects, which includes Netcom Training, Apprentify and the Juice Academy. Additionally, Melissa will support and grow existing talent, providing tailored onboarding and continuous guidance to ensure the success and growth of internal staff.

Jonathan Fitchew, CEO at Apprentify Group said: “This is the time to invest in the team. Melissa joining us with her extensive experience in training and talent development will provide the team with the support needed in-house. We expect her appointment will make an impact across the three businesses and will put the group in good footing for the next stage of growth.”

Expressing enthusiasm about joining the group, Melissa Hull said: “I am excited to be part of such a sector-disruptor organisation and look forward to contributing to the development of both new and existing talent. I am committed to elevating the existing successes of the company and building an environment where our team can thrive and achieve their full potential.”

Apprentify Group is a training and apprenticeship provider for the modern world. Consisting of Apprentify, Netcom Training, Juice Academy and Upskilla, the Group empowers people with new digital skills for new and emerging careers. With an extensive list of educators providing online courses, Apprentify can work with businesses to fill roles as an ‘earn and learn’ route for school leavers and offer apprenticeships to existing in-situ employees to expand knowledge and upskill staff. The Group has so far helped to elevate the careers of 15,000 people in the UK with their apprenticeship and training programmes.