Apprentify Group Expands Apprenticeship and Professional Development Opportunities with ioda Acquisition 

UK-based digital and technical apprenticeship provider, Apprentify Group, has announced the acquisition of ioda, a management and leadership training and coaching firm that is centred around Inclusive Leadership, combining leadership with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) as well as developing professional coaches. This strategic acquisition will unite Apprentify’s Ofsted Outstanding apprenticeship programmes with ioda’s decades-long expertise in leadership, equality, diversity, and inclusion training.

ioda, known for its impactful learning experiences and high success rates in management apprenticeships, will enhance Apprentify’s current offerings by adding its horizontal and vertical development approach to the already comprehensive range of digital and technical training programmes. The combination will empower organisations to cultivate the next generation of leaders, equipping them with both the technical skills and the leadership capabilities needed in today’s dynamic business environment.

“This acquisition marks a significant step in our journey to deliver holistic professional development opportunities,” said Jonathan Fitchew, CEO of Apprentify. “By integrating ioda’s leadership and coaching strengths with our digital and technical focus, we are primed to offer unrivalled growth paths for individuals and businesses alike.”

Lisa Reynolds Managing Director ioda:

“It’s really important to us all here at ioda that organisations develop their leaders with all the skills required to make a positive impact on the people they lead and the environments they lead in. This includes the digital and technical skills that Apprentify are renowned for. So being acquired by Apprentify Group is the perfect match for us and our clients, and one that the whole team at ioda are excited to be part of.”

Apprentify Group, which consists of Apprentify, Netcom Training, The Juice Academy and Upskilla, have acquired ioda as part of their own ambitious growth plans, which will see them take over new offices in Wilmslow and expand their workforce to meet the growing demand for their courses. The latest acquisition follows Apprentify’s takeover of The Juice Academy in July 2023.

With an extensive list of educators providing online courses, Apprentify can work with businesses to fill roles as an ‘earn and learn’ route for school leavers and offer apprenticeships to existing in-situ employees to expand knowledge and upskill staff. The Group has so far helped to elevate the careers of 15,000 people in the UK with their apprenticeship and training programmes.