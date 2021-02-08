Analysis of how changes made to student finance regulations for the 2021 to 2022 academic year will affect specific protected groups.

Documents

Equality Analysis of the Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) Regulations 2021

Ref: DfE-00020-2021PDF, 360KB, 40 pages

Details

An assessment of the effect that changes made to higher education student finance regulations will have on groups with relevant protected characteristics.

The relevant protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010, include:

  • disability
  • gender reassignment
  • pregnancy and maternity
  • race
  • religion or belief
  • sex and sexual orientation
Published 8 February 2021