Sets out how the ESFA assesses the financial health of non-college training organisations that it holds or may hold a contract with.

Financial health guidance for organisations contracting with or applying to ESFA

This guidance is for existing and prospective providers wishing to deliver services on behalf of the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

It contains information about the financial health assessment to help organisations determine what information is required to undertake an assessment.

Published 13 September 2017
Last updated 10 February 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated our Financial health guidance for organisations contracting with or applying to ESFA guidance.

  2. First published.

