Technical specification and validation rules for submitting 2021 to 2022 school census data.

Documents

School census 2021 to 2022: business and technical information

Ref: DfE-00019-2021PDF, 2.32MB, 157 pages

Details

This is technical information about submitting data for the school census 2021 to 2022.

Use this if you’re a:

  • supplier of software for school management information systems (MIS)
  • user of school MIS software

The specification contains:

  • changes to the previous year’s census collection
  • what data schools should supply at school level and pupil level
  • how to structure the data in XML
  • how to check the data against the validation rules

You should also read the common basic data set. This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

More guidance on submitting school census data is also available.

ESFA Update: 10 February 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Revisions status report
Resources
Revisions status report - February 2021The revisions status report:sho
Transparency data: Minutes 2020
Resources
These are the minutes which were taken on May 1, 2020.DocumentsMeeting

Published 10 February 2021