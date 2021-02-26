Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Nathaneal Poultorak

PDF, 232KB, 13 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Nathaneal Poultorak

Teacher reference number: 2071164

Teacher’s date of birth: 28 April 1988

Location teacher worked: Manchester, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 15 February 2021

Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Nathaneal Poultorak formerly employed in Manchester, north west England.

Ofsted spending over Â£25,000: 2021
Resources
Ofsted spending over Â£25,000 in 2021.DocumentsOfsted spending over Â£
Ofsted spending over Â£25,000
Resources
Ofsted has published its spending over Â£25,000 since April 2010.Publi
Consultation on how GCSE, AS and A level grades should be awarded in summer 2021
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeDecisions on h

Published 26 February 2021