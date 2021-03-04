Guidance on students travelling to attend a boarding school in England who meet the UK entry requirements.

This guidance is for owners and managers of boarding schools in relation to students travelling to attend a boarding school in England who meet the UK entry requirements and have travelled from or through a ‘red list’ country in the previous 10 days.

The document includes guidance on:

  • international travel regulations
  • school regulations
  • travel planning
  • quarantine arrangements
