An evaluation of the impact of the Tailored Support Programme (TSP) which was designed to improve recruitment and retention in targeted schools.

Documents

Evaluation of the Tailored Support Programme: final research report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-242-7, DFE-RR1103PDF, 958KB, 130 pages

Evaluation of the Tailored Support Programme: technical appendix of survey responses

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-241-0, DFE-RR1103PDF, 6.38MB, 36 pages

Details

The Tailored Support Programme (TSP) ran from January 2018 to July 2020 and aimed to improve the recruitment and retention of teachers in schools identified as struggling in this area.

323 primary and secondary schools participated over three waves of the TSP.

This research was commissioned to:

  • evaluate the impact of the programme
  • explore areas for improvement in the delivery of TSP that could be applied to new programmes such as the Early Career Framework (ECF)
Published 4 March 2021