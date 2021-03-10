Summary

The Department for Education is seeking your views on the revised GCSE modern foreign languages (MFL) subject content.

In November 2019, the Department for Education announced that it would be convening an expert panel to test and develop potential changes to the subject content for French, German and Spanish MFL GCSEs only.

The panel has now made its final recommendations which have been reflected in the revised subject content document.

The Department is seeking your views on the proposed changes that have been made.

In parallel with this consultation, Ofqual is consulting on the assessment arrangements, including assessment objectives and their weightings.

