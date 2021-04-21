Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition Order Made: Mr Martyn Yallop

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Martyn Yallop

Teacher reference number: 0686188

Teacher’s date of birth: 23 March 1983

Location teacher worked: Sutton Coldfield, west midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 3 March 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Martyn Yallop, formerly employed in Sutton Coldfield, west midlands.

Teacher misconduct

Published 21 April 2021