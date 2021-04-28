Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 28 April 2021

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 28 April 2021

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 28 April 2021

HTML

Drive for stronger school system to benefit all pupils
Resources
Education Secretary renews vision for all schools to be part of a stro
School improvement monitoring and brokering grant: payment conditions
Resources
Summary Weâ€™re seeking views on proposals to attach conditions to the
Trust and school improvement offer
Resources
What improvement support schools and trusts can get in the 2021 to 202

Details

Items for further education

ArticleTitle
Remindera new Document exchange service is now live
Reminderthe coronavirus (COVID-19) free school meals additional costs online form for schools and colleges is live
Remindercatch-up on the Skills Accelerator bidders’ event
Informationextension to the time permitted for Universal Credit claimants to attend training
Informationmonitoring post-16 funding
InformationApprenticeship Service account access levels for training providers
Informationpublication of a new manual to support flexible apprenticeships in construction  
Informationclinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) staff returning to the workplace
Informationupdated contact details for regional further education (FE) and higher education (HE) Prevent coordinators
Informationuseful blog for applicants to the College Collaboration Fund

Items for academies

ArticleTitle
Actioncoronavirus (COVID-19) summer schools programme funding
Informationacademies budget forecast return
Remindera new Document exchange service is now live
Reminderthe coronavirus (COVID-19) free school meals additional costs online form for schools and colleges is live
Informationpublication of the teachers’ pay grant (TPG) and teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) allocations and conditions of grant
Informationclinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) staff returning to the workplace

Items for local authorities

ArticleTitle
Actioncoronavirus (COVID-19) summer schools programme funding
Remindera new Document exchange service is now live
Reminderthe coronavirus (COVID-19) free school meals additional costs online form for schools and colleges is live
Informationthe view my financial insights (VMFI) tool is now live for local authorities and maintained schools
Informationpublication of the teachers’ pay grant (TPG) and teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) allocations and conditions of grant
Informationschool improvement monitoring and brokering grant for April to August 2021
Informationclinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) staff returning to the workplace
Published 28 April 2021