Ofsted

We publish statistics on early years and childcare, schools, initial teacher training, children and families' services and further education and skills inspections and outcomes.

We also publish statistics about providers and places in early years and children’s social care.

We’ve grouped many of our statistics into collections, including:

Search our statistics

Our statistics can be searched by keyword and date of publication on the main GOV.UK statistics page.

Planned publications

The statistics release calendar gives the planned publication dates of Ofsted’s official statistics releases for the coming year. Publication is usually at 9:30am.

We release management information on schools and further education and skills inspections and outcomes on a monthly basis. Management information on parent view is released 3 times a year, during the months of February, May and October.

Data View

Data View shows Ofsted inspection data in simple graphs that make the data quickly and easily accessible. You can compare and contrast performance in inspections over time between regions, local authority areas and parliamentary constituencies for:

  • children’s social care providers
  • early years providers
  • further education and skills providers
  • non-association independent schools
  • initial teacher education providers
  • state-funded schools

Users can also identify individual providers by their overall effectiveness and view their inspection reports.

Read guidance on using Data View.

Standards for official statistics

Ofsted’s official statistics follow the standards defined in the UK Statistics Authority Code of Practice for Official Statistics. The documents below set out how Ofsted follows the code of practice:

Resources
Resources
Resources
