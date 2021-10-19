Find out how apprenticeships will continue during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Applies to England
Providing apprenticeships during the COVID-19 pandemic
This guidance is for:
- apprenticeship providers
- employers
- assessment organisations
- apprentices
It describes:
- the temporary flexibilities which have been applied during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- how and when apprentices can safely train and take assessments in the workplace, educational and assessment settings
