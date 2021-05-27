Information about ESFA Education and Skills agreements for 2021 to 2022
Overview
The agreements are formed of a main terms and conditions body and schedules. Background on the structure of the Education and Skills agreements can be found on the ESFA Education and Skills agreements 2019 to 2020 page.
Main Terms and Conditions and Generic Schedules
Education and Skills conditions of funding 2020 to 2021 (College)
PDF, 883KB, 103 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Education and Skills conditions of funding 2020 to 2021 (Employer)
PDF, 833KB, 92 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Education and Skills conditions of funding 2020 to 2021 (Higher Education Institution)
PDF, 793KB, 94 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Education and Skills contract for services 2020 to 2021 (Independent Training Provider)
PDF, 921KB, 121 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Education and Skills conditions of funding 2020 to 2021 (Local Authority)
PDF, 779KB, 93 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Education and Skills conditions of funding 2020 to 2021 (Trust)
PDF, 766KB, 92 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Funding Specific Schedules
Advanced Learner Loans Schedules 1 and 2 (pay on actuals)
PDF, 174KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Advanced Learner Loans Schedules 1 and 2 (pay on profile)
PDF, 178KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.