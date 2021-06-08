The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Crownfield Infant School.

Decision reference: VAR2142

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: community

School phase: infant

Local authority: London Borough of Havering

Admission authority: local authority

Published 8 June 2021