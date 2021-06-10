Graduate labour market statistics: 2020

Graduate, postgraduate and non-graduate employment rates and earnings for England.

These statistics show labour market conditions for the following groups living in England:

  • graduates
  • postgraduates
  • non-graduates

This release also sets out a breakdown of graduate outcomes by different subcategories, such as gender.

Published 10 June 2021