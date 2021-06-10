A summary of how we have fulfilled our duties in relation to equality, both as a regulator and an employer. It covers the period from January to December 2020.

In this report we summarise how we have fulfilled our duties in relation to equality, both as a regulator and an employer. The report covers the period from January 2020 to December 2020.

We previously reported on work we have undertaken to meet our equalities duties in our Annual Report and Accounts 2019 to 2020 (covering April 2019 to 31 March 2020), our equalities report 2020 (covering April 2015 to December 2019), and our annual equality report (covering April 2014 to March 2015).

Published 10 June 2021