A financial notice to improve issued to Castle Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Castle Trust

PDF, 204KB, 6 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management and governance at Castle Trust.

Published 2 July 2021