Ofsted Board minutes: 2 December 2020

Ofsted Board minutes: 30 October 2020

Ofsted Board minutes: 23 June 2020

Ofsted Board minutes: 12 February 2020

The Ofsted Board meets at least 4 times a year and is responsible for setting the strategic priorities, targets and objectives for Ofsted and overseeing its corporate governance.

It is also responsible for ensuring that the work of Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector (HMCI) is carried out efficiently and effectively, encouraging improvements, and focusing on those using the services that Ofsted inspects and regulates.

You can see papers from other years in the Ofsted board meeting collection.

Published 10 July 2020
Last updated 15 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added Board minutes for June, October and December 2020.

  2. First published.

