Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Nicholas Martin Walker

PDF, 337KB, 29 pages

Details

Teacher’s name: Mr Nicholas Martin Walker

Teacher reference number: 0619074

Teacher’s date of birth: 25 May 1967

Location teacher worked: Leicestershire, east midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 24 May to 25 May 2021 and 17 June 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Nicholas Martin Walker formerly employed in Leicestershire, east midlands.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Published 15 July 2021