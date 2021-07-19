Guidance for registered providers and managers on telling Ofsted about changes and how to apply for changes to any conditions of registration.

Details

Tell Ofsted about changes using the SC3 form.

This guidance applies to:

  • adoption support agencies
  • children’s homes, including secure children’s homes
  • independent fostering agencies
  • residential family centres
  • residential holiday schemes for disabled children
  • voluntary adoption agencies

It includes guidance for the registered provider and a short guide for social care managers.

Local authority fostering and adoption services

LA fostering and adoption services must tell Ofsted in writing when a manager changes. We also ask that you tell us when the nominated individual changes.

Published 12 September 2014
Last updated 19 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Revised guidance about changes to responsible individuals.

  2. Revised guidance for clarity and split into separate guides for providers and managers.

  3. Updated section about registered managers leaving and new managers applying for registration.

  4. Updated timescale for managers to submit an application to register.

  5. Changes to 32: guidance about the DBS update service.

  6. Updated guidance on applying to change conditions of registration.

  7. Minor changes for clarity in paragraph 77, annex B (paragraph 10) and annex C.

  8. Updated for changes to legislation

  9. First published.

