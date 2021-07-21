Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission accounts for the financial year 2020 to 2021.

Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission accounts 2020 to 2021

Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission accounts 2020 to 2021

The Marshal Aid Commemoration Commission aims to strengthen the cultural, economic, trade, personal and historic ties between the US and the UK through providing Marshall Scholarships.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a return to an address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons.

