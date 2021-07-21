Candidates under 25 years of age applying for apprenticeships using the Find an apprenticeship (FAA) service.

Documents

Apprenticeship vacancies: demand and supply data

PDF, 201KB, 5 pages

Details

This data has been prepared by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to answer a request from the House of Lords Youth Unemployment Committee for:

Data on the numbers of apprentices under 25 years of age applying for apprenticeships compared to the number who are successful in gaining apprenticeship places, essentially showing the demand and supply of places for under 25s.

The Bishopâ€™s Stortford High School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about The Bis
Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission accounts 2020 to 2021
Resources
Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission accounts for the financial year
Checking the status of your student finance application
Resources
If youâ€™ve recently applied for student finance, youâ€™ll want to che

Published 21 July 2021