Experimental statistics covering notifications from local authorities about serious incidents involving children, including incidents of serious harm and death.

Serious incident notifications: 2020 to 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/serious-incident-notifications/2020-21

These figures are experimental statistics on serious incidents involving children that local authorities have notified the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel about. This includes the number of notifiable serious incidents by:

  • age group
  • gender
  • ethnicity
  • disability
  • notification nature
  • placement type
  • whether the child is known to other agencies or has a child protection plan

Notifiable serious incidents are those that involve death or serious harm to a child where abuse or neglect is known or suspected, and any death of a looked after child.

The most recent published data relates to the second half of the 2020 to 2021 financial year with commentary provided on the full financial year 2020 to 2021.

Published 22 July 2021