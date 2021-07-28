Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

No order made: Ms Susan Spare (now Ms Susan Field)

PDF, 271KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Susan Spare (now Ms Susan Field)

Location teacher worked: Surrey, south-east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 13 July to 15 July 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Susan Spare (now Ms Susan Field) formerly employed in Surrey, south-east England.

Published 28 July 2021