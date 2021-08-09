Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Miss Nishi Shah

Prohibition order: Miss Nishi Shah

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Miss Nishi Shah

Teacher reference number: 3836078

Teacher’s date of birth: 15 July 1989

Location teacher worked: London

Date of professional conduct panel: 26 July 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Miss Nishi Shah formerly employed in London.

Published 9 August 2021