This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes, and joiners and leavers as at 31 March 2017.

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017: data, charts and tables

Childcare provider level data as at 31 March 2017

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017: Childcare inspection data provisional 01 January to 31 March 2017 and revised 01 September to 31 December 2016

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017: methodology and quality report

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017: pre-release access list

These childcare providers and inspections statistics are made up of:

  • HTML main messages
  • main findings in PDF and Word formats
  • summary tables and charts in Excel format
  • individual provider-level and inspection-level data in ODS format
  • methodology and quality report in PDF format
  • pre-release access list in PDF format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 14 June 2017
Last updated 26 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have made revisions to the ODS data files to redact details for a small number of providers in response to changes to consent arrangements.

  2. Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017 official statistics charts and tables Excel file updated to correct leavers' information in Tables 3 and 4.

  3. First published.

