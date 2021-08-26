Risk protection arrangement (RPA) for schools

What the risk protection arrangement (RPA) is, and why we introduced it.

Information on the government’s policy on the risk protection arrangement (RPA).

Read risk protection arrangement for schools: join and get support.

Published 22 June 2016
Last updated 26 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to reflect the extension of the RPA to local authority maintained schools.

  2. First published.

