Analysis of young people’s experiences of careers information, advice and guidance using data from the Longitudinal Study of Young People in England 2.

Applies to England

Documents

Young people’s experiences of careers information, advice and guidance

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-292-2, DFE- RB1151PDF, 347KB, 19 pages

Details

Descriptive secondary data analysis of the Longitudinal Study of Young People in England 2 (LSYPE2). This consists of responses from 6,922 young people aged 18 to 19 at the point of data collection in 2018.

The analysis describes variation in experiences and perceptions across demographic and socioeconomic characteristics.

Where relevant, comparisons are made using data from the Longitudinal Study of Young People in England 1 (LSYPE1). This was collected 9 years earlier.

Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn 2020 and spring 2021
Resources
Absence statistics on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthoris
SLC Supplier Spend September 2021
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
Construction route review
Resources
We are currently piloting the new approach to route reviews in the con

Published 21 October 2021